版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 14:03 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 0.5 pct bond maturing in 2058

ZURICH, July 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐