版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 17:16 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 131.45 mln Sfr of 0.5 pct 2058 bond

ZURICH, July 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     13 Jul 2016
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               131.450
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                122.00
 Yield (pct)                      -0.023
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.41
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    184.950
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐