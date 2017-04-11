Swiss Treasury reopens 2029, 2058 pct bonds in tender

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its zero coupon bond maturing in 2029 and a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)