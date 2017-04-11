版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 14:03 BJT

Swiss Treasury reopens 2029, 2058 pct bonds in tender

ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its zero coupon bond maturing in 2029 and a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐