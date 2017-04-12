版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 108.8 mln Sfr of 0.5 pct 2058 bond

    ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issue on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.5
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     12 Apr 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               108.8
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                109.0
 Yield (pct)                      0.268
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.14
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    124.35
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
