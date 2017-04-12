TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 108.8 mln Sfr of 0.5 pct 2058 bond

UPDATE 2-Middle East rules hurts South Africa's Mediclinic earnings
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)
ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.5 Maturity date 30 May 2058 Auction date 12 Apr 2017 Allotted (mln Sfr) 108.8 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 109.0 Yield (pct) 0.268 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.14 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 124.35 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)
* CLOSED THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016/17 WITH A LOSS OF USD 650,515 COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF USD 52,298,743 IN THE SAME PERIOD 2015/16
LONDON, May 24 European shares, stuck just below 21-month highs for more than a week, fought for direction in early deals on Wednesday as weakness in mining and autos sectors were offset by strength in oil producers.