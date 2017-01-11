版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 104.7 mln Sfr of 0.50 pct 2058 bond

ZURICH, Jan 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following information on its latest government bond issue
 on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     0.50
 Maturity date                    30 May 2058
                                  
 Auction date                     11 Jan. 2017
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               104.7
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                106.75
 Yield (pct)                      0.325
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.00
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    209.7
 
