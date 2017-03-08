版本:
TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 134.1 mln Sfr of 2026 bond

    ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury
issued the following information on its latest government bond
issues on Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    28 May 2026
                                  
 Auction date                     8 March
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               134.11
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                113.05
 Yield (pct)                      -0.160
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  1.99
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    267.11
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
