TABLE-Swiss Treasury tops up 134.1 mln Sfr of 2026 bond

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 28 May 2026 Auction date 8 March Allotted (mln Sfr) 134.11 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 113.05 Yield (pct) -0.160 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.99 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 267.11 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).