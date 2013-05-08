TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 442.170 mln Sfr of 1.25pct 2024 bond

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11
ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,609 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date 11 June 2024 Auction date May 8, 2013 Allotted (mln Sfr) 442.170 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.85 Yield (pct) 0.696 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.80 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1239.670
ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its zero coupon bond maturing in 2029 and a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets and said it wanted to keep growing its dividend after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.