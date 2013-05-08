版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 17:24 BJT

TABLE-Swiss Treasury allots 442.170 mln Sfr of 1.25pct 2024 bond

ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued
the following 
information on its latest government bond issue on 
Wednesday: 
    
 Coupon (pct)                     1.25
 Maturity date                    11 June 2024
                                  
 Auction date                     May 8, 2013
 Allotted (mln Sfr)               442.170
 Retained (mln Sfr)               0
 Issue price (pct)                105.85
 Yield (pct)                      0.696
 Alloc at issue price (pct)       100
 Bid/Cover ratio                  2.80
 Total bids received (mln Sfr)    1239.670
