2014年 7月 8日

Swiss treasury reopens 1.25 pct 2026 bond in latest auction

ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
