Swiss 10-year gov't bond yields negative for first time since early June

ZURICH, July 7 Yields on Switzerland's 10-year
government bond on Tuesday turned negative for the first time
since early June, Thomson Reuters data showed, amid sell-offs in
the futures market for oil and uncertainty over Greece's
financial future.
The yield fell to a session-low of -0.004
percent as a steep drop in oil futures added to expectations of
low inflation, a key factor in determining bond yields.
Uncertainty over Greece's position in the euro zone has also
sparked a rush into assets like Swiss bonds which are considered
safe-haven securities.
