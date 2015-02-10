版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 15:07 BJT

Swiss Treasury offers 1.5 pct 2025 bond in latest auction

ZURICH Feb 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and another at 1.25 percent maturing in 2037 in a tender. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

