Swiss finance office to hold bond auction next month

ZURICH Nov 24 Switzerland's Federal Finance
Administration (FFA) said on Tuesday it would take up its option
to hold a bond auction next month.
"The Federal Finance Administration will maintain the
optional issue date of Dec. 9, 2015," the FFA said in a
statement. "On Dec. 8, it will announce as usual which
Confederation bond will be issued. The 2016 issuance calendar
will be published on the same day."
It had looked to issue up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($3.93
billion) in bonds in 2015.
($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Paul Arnold and Ruppert
Pretterklieber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)