Switzerland aims to cut bond debt by some 3 bln Sfr in 2016

ZURICH Dec 8 Switzerland plans to issue around 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.02 billion) worth of government bonds in 2016, the Swiss National Bank and Swiss Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country's outstanding bond debt is due to decrease by 3.4 billion francs taking maturities into account, they said.

Switzerland plans bond auctions every month except August. For the months of April, October and December, the administration said it is keeping optional auction dates open.

Switzerland is aiming for total registered money market claims to reach 8 billion to 9 billion francs by the end of 2016, up from about 6 billion to 7 billion francs in 2015.

"The prerequisite for this, however, is a decline in the persistently high level of liquidity," the joint statement said. ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs)