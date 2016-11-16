Proposed Swiss bribery law preserves tax break for illegal profits

| ZURICH
ZURICH Nov 16 Stricter graft guidelines that
Switzerland plans to vote into law will bar companies from
deducting bribes and fines from their taxes, but still let them
write off illegally gained profits seized by regulators.
Switzerland's federal cabinet approved a new graft bill on
Wednesday that would end the tax break for bribes, a reform it
decided to pursue almost a year ago. It now goes to the
parliament for a vote.
But it leaves untouched the practice of letting companies
take a deduction for illegal profits seized by regulators,
provided these repaid sums - known as disgorgements - do not
meet the formal definition of a penalty for criminal behaviour.
That would include seizures by the Swiss Financial Market
Supervisory Authority (FINMA), which can confiscate ill-gotten
gains but not mete out criminal sanctions on companies it
regulates, including the country's biggest banks.
"It is a disgorgement of illegally generated profits," FINMA
spokesman Tobias Lux said. "We don't have the legal basis for
monetary penalties."
Berne has been consulting Switzerland's 26 cantons on this
bill since last December and only Freiburg canton has objected.
In their response, Freiburg officials said the bill "gives
companies a kind of blank check to conduct unwanted business
practices".
The rest favored preserving the practice, which is
considered to be a way to correct for tax purposes the situation
resulting from an infringement of the law.
DISGORGEMENTS
Under existing guidelines that would be left untouched by
the new law, the 95 million Swiss francs ($100 million) seized
by FINMA from private Bank BSI this year during a probe into its
ties to Malaysian fund 1MDB could help reduce its tax
bill.
The same applies to the 2.5 million francs FINMA last month
seized from Zurich-based Falcon Bank.
EFG International, which this year agreed to buy BSI,
declined through a spokeswoman to comment on how it would
reflect FINMA's cash seizure in its tax bill.
Falcon said it could not immediately respond.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said it follows
Swiss law and takes advantage of disgorgement deductions.
"UBS has not deducted fines from its taxes," a UBS spokesman
said in an email. "Disgorgements, however, have been deducted
from tax as otherwise they would have been taxed twice."
Last year, Switzerland criminalised bribery of private
individuals, a decade-and-a-half after lawmakers enacted a 2001
ban on tax deductions for bribes of government
officials.
The measure the cabinet backed on Wednesday calls for
"bribery payments to private individuals to no longer be allowed
as expenses that are justified for business purposes".
A Swiss Federal Tax Administration spokesman in Berne said
even if the new bribery prohibitions become law, it could take
three years before they take effect, to give cantonal tax
officials time to adapt.
The issue of taxation of questionable profits is also being
debated in the United States, including a case in which former
Qwest Communications CEO Joseph Nacchio is fighting the Internal
Revenue Service over whether he has to pay taxes on income he
was later forced to surrender.
Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service said the
U.S. tax code in at least some cases prohibits a deduction for
disgorgements to the Securities and Exchange Commission by
companies that violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Tom Heneghan)