Swiss trims 2012 budget surplus forecast

* Swiss expect to spend 2.5 bln less on low interest rates

* Lower expenses offset fall in tax income

* SNB has rates low to limit gains in franc

ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss government trimmed its forecast for the 2012 budget surplus to 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) on Wednesday from the 1.5 billion it predicted in August, citing a dip in tax income.

Slowing economic growth was to blame for the fall in revenues, it said. The economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter as the crisis in the neighbouring euro zone hit home, prompting the Swiss government to cut its growth outlook for the year to 1 percent from 1.4 percent.

Government spending for the year is expected to be 2.5 billion francs lower than outlined in the budget, more than compensating for a 1.1 billion slip in tax income, the government said. Spending was unexpectedly low due to rock-bottom interest rates, it said.

The Swiss National Bank has held rates to virtually nil to support the cap of 1.20 per euro it set on the safe-haven franc a year ago. That has allowed the government to spend less on raising and servicing debt.

Public spending in Switzerland is kept in check by a so-called "debt-break", enacted in 2003, which forces the government to link spending with revenues and build up surpluses when economic growth is sound.

Switzerland has a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio of around 35 percent, way below the average of 90 percent for the neighbouring euro zone. ($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)