Swiss government sees slight budget deficit in 2014

* Expects 2014 financing deficit of 40 mln francs
* Budget should balance in 2015-2017 period
ZURICH, June 26 The Swiss government expects its
budget to run a slight deficit in 2014 after parliament
suspended planned savings measures, but sees a renewed balance
over the next few years provided the global economy picks up.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it
expects a 40 million Swiss franc ($42.6 million) financing gap
after parliament rejected a package of saving measures. The
government had originally forecast a small surplus for 2014 in
February.
The deficit compares with gross domestic product forecast at
615 billion francs, making the gap worth less than 0.01 percent
of economic output - tiny compared with the 3 percent of GDP
ceiling that many European Union countries are struggling to
achieve.
Public spending in Switzerland is kept in check by a "debt
brake", enacted in 2003, which forces the government to link
spending with revenues and build up surpluses when economic
growth is sound.
The Swiss economy beat even the most optimistic forecasts to
grow by 0.6 percent in the first quarter, when consumers,
construction and trade helped the country outperform euro zone
neighbours.
The ministry said it expected the budget to be balanced over
the 2015-2017 period, but saw a risk of structural deficits of
up to 300 million francs from 2015 if it cannot fully implement
its savings package. The budget could also come under pressure
if parliament grants additional money for the armed forces.
Reform to Switzerland's corporate tax laws could also
influence future budgets as well as the timing of an economic
recovery in Europe, the government said.
Last week, the Swiss National Bank kept its growth forecast
for the year at 1-1.5 percent, saying it expected the economy to
weaken in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)