瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 23:52 BJT

Swiss government now expects budget surplus, not deficit in 2013

ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss federal government expects to end 2013 with a modest budget surplus instead of a previously forecast deficit.

The government said on Wednesday that it expects a surplus of around 0.6 billion Swiss francs ($642 million), compared with its earlier projection for a deficit of 0.4 billion francs. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by John Stonestreet)
