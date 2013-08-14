UPDATE 1-Swiss government now expects budget surplus, not deficit in 2013

(Adds details)

ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss federal government expects to end 2013 with a modest budget surplus instead of a previously forecast deficit after curbing spending and receiving a share of a $1.5 billion fine against UBS for rigging Libor.

The government said on Wednesday that it expects a surplus of around 600 million Swiss francs ($642 million), compared with its earlier projection for a deficit of 400 million francs.

It said it had spent less than budgeted for on social security, the military and government staffing. In addition, it booked a one-time gain of 59 million francs from the fine against Swiss flagship bank UBS for manipulating Libor interest rates, handed down in December.

Switzerland's public expenditures have been kept in check with the help of a constitutional "debt brake", enacted in 2003 after government finances spiralled in the 1990s.

The debt brake compels the government to link spending plans to expected revenues and accumulate surpluses when the economy is growing, so that it has a buffer when growth stalls.

Even though it had to bail out UBS in 2008, Switzerland has recorded federal budget surpluses throughout the financial crisis. It has a debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of around 40 percent.

The Swiss government expects its budget to run a slight deficit in 2014 after parliament suspended planned savings measures, but sees a renewed balance over the next few years provided the global economy picks up. ($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)