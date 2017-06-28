Swiss government projects small 2018 budget surplus

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss government projected a 0.1 billion Swiss franc ($104 million) structural budget surplus in 2018 even after curbing spending growth in some areas to offset higher costs for roads, pension reforms, security and refugees.
It foresaw a structural deficit of 0.1 billion in 2019 before returning to surpluses of 0.5 billion in 2020 and 0.9 billion in 2021, it said in a statement on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The 2017 surplus is seen at 0.1 billion.
Windfall revenue and falling debt service costs as a result of negative interest rates helped the federal budget swing to a surplus of 752 million Swiss francs in 2016.
($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs)
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
