版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 19:28 BJT

Swiss government projects small 2018 budget surplus

ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss government projected a 0.1 billion Swiss franc ($104 million) structural budget surplus in 2018 even after curbing spending growth in some areas to offset higher costs for roads, pension reforms, security and refugees.

It foresaw a structural deficit of 0.1 billion in 2019 before returning to surpluses of 0.5 billion in 2020 and 0.9 billion in 2021, it said in a statement on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. The 2017 surplus is seen at 0.1 billion.

Windfall revenue and falling debt service costs as a result of negative interest rates helped the federal budget swing to a surplus of 752 million Swiss francs in 2016.

($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐