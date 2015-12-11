UPDATE 1-Right-wing Swiss People's Party gets finance ministry as election prize

(Updates with political and financial context)
ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's government on
Friday chose Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party
(SVP) to succeed Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf as finance minister, a
reward for the SVP's strong showing in a parliamentary election
in October.
By winning the biggest share of the vote, the SVP staked a
claim to greater representation on the seven-member governing
council or cabinet, on which it was awarded a second seat this
week.
The presidency rotates among the seven ministers
on an annual basis, with economy minister Johann
Schneider-Ammann taking over from justice and police minister
Simonetta Sommaruga on Jan. 1.
The SVP advocates tighter immigration rules and greater
independence from the European Union but Maurer, who was until
now defence minister, is unlikely to deviate much from
Switzerland's traditionally conservative approach to finances.
The main financial challenges are the strong Swiss franc,
which is threatening the export-oriented economy; corporate tax
reform; and the implementation of so-called "too-big-to-fail"
rules for Switzerland's big banks.
The SVP had long targeted the removal of Widmer-Schlumpf, a
former SVP member who switched to the Conservative Democratic
Party, after she replaced SVP godfather Christoph Blocher in the
cabinet in 2007.
She announced after the October election that she would
stand down from the cabinet at the end of the year.
