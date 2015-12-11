UPDATE 1-Right-wing Swiss People's Party gets finance ministry as election prize

(Updates with political and financial context)

ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's government on Friday chose Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) to succeed Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf as finance minister, a reward for the SVP's strong showing in a parliamentary election in October.

By winning the biggest share of the vote, the SVP staked a claim to greater representation on the seven-member governing council or cabinet, on which it was awarded a second seat this week.

The presidency rotates among the seven ministers on an annual basis, with economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann taking over from justice and police minister Simonetta Sommaruga on Jan. 1.

The SVP advocates tighter immigration rules and greater independence from the European Union but Maurer, who was until now defence minister, is unlikely to deviate much from Switzerland's traditionally conservative approach to finances.

The main financial challenges are the strong Swiss franc, which is threatening the export-oriented economy; corporate tax reform; and the implementation of so-called "too-big-to-fail" rules for Switzerland's big banks.

The SVP had long targeted the removal of Widmer-Schlumpf, a former SVP member who switched to the Conservative Democratic Party, after she replaced SVP godfather Christoph Blocher in the cabinet in 2007.

She announced after the October election that she would stand down from the cabinet at the end of the year. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields and Mark Trevelyan)