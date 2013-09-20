French judges seek to question Swiss bank Reyl in Cahuzac case

GENEVA, Sept 20 French judges investigating
former cabinet minister Jerome Cahuzac for suspected tax fraud
want to question Geneva-based private bank Reyl & Cie, the bank
said in a statement on Friday.
Cahuzac quit his post in charge of French state finances in
March and later admitted to holding 600,000 euros ($812,500) in
a secret Swiss account and being "caught in a spiral of lies".
Reyl said it would cooperate with the French request, which
it received on Thursday, in strict compliance with Swiss law,
which provides for client secrecy and privacy. It gave no
further details.
The Cahuzac affair has also ensnared former Reyl private
banker Pierre Condamin-Gerbier. The bank filed a criminal
complaint against him in June, alleging theft, falsification of
documents and violation of professional and commercial
confidentiality.
Condamin-Gerbier - who had testified before a French
parliamentary investigation into Cahuzac's alleged fraud - was
arrested in July on his return to Switzerland after saying he
held a list of French politicians with undeclared funds in
secret Swiss bank accounts.
His lawyer later said Condamin-Gerbier had made up this
claim in a misguided attempt to alleviate the pressure on him.
A lawyer for Reyl said on Thursday Condamin-Gerbier had been
released on bail from Swiss prison.
($1 = 0.7384 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by David Holmes)