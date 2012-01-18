PROFILE-SNB interim Chairman Thomas Jordan

Position: Interim Chairman of the Governing Board of the

Swiss National Bank

Incumbent: Thomas Jordan

Date of Birth: January 28, 1963

Term: Jordan, who has served on the SNB's governing board since 2007, was named interim Chairman on Jan. 9.

Key facts:

-- Jordan heads the governing board, which decides on monetary policy in Switzerland. He is a defender of price stability as the main goal of monetary policy.

-- The government is now looking to name a permanent chairman and a third member to the three-member governing board. Jordan is a likely choice to take the helm permanently. Board members are appointed by the government, which receives a recommendation from the SNB's supervisory council.

-- SNB watchers say he is an excellent economist who has played a key role in shaping policy. He headed the financial markets unit and for the past two years has overseen the regulatory department, which is pushing for flagship banks UBS and Credit Suisse to solidify their balance sheets.

-- Jordan is likely to be equally tenacious as former head Philipp Hildebrand and will most probably steer a similar policy course, SNB watchers say. Hildebrand resigned after an uproar over a currency trade by his wife just a few weeks before the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro.

-- Jordan was on the Swiss government committee dubbed "Too Big To Fail" that drew up tough new capital standards for big banks after UBS had to take state aid during the financial crisis. Hildebrand had raised eyebrows in the Swiss banking community, used to more secretive backroom talks with regulators, by openly spearheading a push for stronger regulation.

-- Jordan was on the SNB's board when it used massive currency interventions to stem the Swiss franc's rise against the euro. The SNB - and Hildebrand in particular - came under heavy fire from right wing politicians after running up a record loss of 21 billion Swiss francs ($22.12 billion) for 2010 due to losses on its currency reserves. The SNB posted a 13 billion franc 2011 profit.

-- Having received his doctorate from the University of Berne and undertaking postgraduate work at Harvard, Jordan joined the SNB in 1997.

-- Jordan was born in Biel, Switzerland, in 1963. In addition to his work for the central bank, he was in 2003 named honorary professor of the University of Berne, where he lectured on monetary theory and policy. Between 2002 and 2007, he held a further lectureship at the University of Zurich, teaching monetary policy.

-- He is a member of the Bellagio Group, comprised of some 50 leading representatives of public life and academia who discuss topical economic issues, and he is also chairman of the SNB's Study Center Gerzensee Foundation.