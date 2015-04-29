China Construction Bank applies for Swiss licence -FINMA

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
ZURICH, April 29 State-owned China Construction Bank (CCB)has applied to Switzerland's FINMA for a banking licence in the country, a spokesman for the regulator said on Wednesday.
Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding overseas in recent years, partly aiming to facilitate the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan currency.
"I can confirm that we received an application for a Swiss banking license by the CCB this month," a FINMA spokesman said in an emailed statement.
CCB had no official comment outside of normal business hours.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
