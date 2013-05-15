Swiss agree details of free trade pact with China

ZURICH May 15 Switzerland has reached an
agreement on details of a free-trade pact with China and expects
to sign a deal in coming months, the country's economy minister
said on Wednesday.
"What we currently have is a deal at the technical level,"
Johann Schneider-Ammann told a news conference in Berne. He said
exact details of the agreement would be given once it has been
signed in the next few months.
China is Switzerland's third biggest trading partner after
the European Union and the United States, and the pact covers
industry as well as agriculture. More details may emerge when
China's Premier Li Keqiang visits Switzerland next week.
Any deal is expected to give a boost to Swiss watchmakers
such as Swatch and Richemont, after a 31
percent plunge in sales to China in March.
China is the third biggest market for watch exports after
Hong Kong and the United States, but demand for timepieces has
fallen in recent months after the Chinese government cracked
down on gifts for favours, which often involve watches.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans)