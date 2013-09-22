Swiss voters reject bid to scrap military conscription

* Neutral Switzerland has not fought in a war in 200 years
ZURICH, Sept 22 Switzerland voted overwhelmingly
to keep military conscription on Sunday, the third time citizens
of the Alpine nation had rejected an attempt to reconstitute an
institution regarded by many Swiss as a national 'glue'.
The neutral country, which has not fought an international
war in 200 years, voted 73 percent in favour of maintaining the
draft, seen as helping to bind together generations of Swiss who
do not share a single language or culture.
All 23 Swiss cantons voted to keep conscription.
The result is a blow for the pacifist Group for Switzerland
without an Army (GSOA), which wanted to replace compulsory
military service with an all-volunteer force.
Voters rejected GSOA's attempt to scrap the army altogether
in 1989, as well as 2001 referendum on replacing the military
with a peace corps.
Under Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to take
part in compulsory military service between the ages of 18 and
34. Recruits complete 18-21 weeks of basic training followed by
yearly refresher courses of around 19 days.
Critics say the concept is antiquated, and question the need
for an army, which at roughly 150,000 troops is the same size as
the Austrian, Belgian, Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish armed
forces combined.
Supporters argue that relying on a solely volunteer army
could compromise the nation's security. Being able to recruit
the country's best IT specialists, engineers and doctors to
serve is essential as the nature of warfare changes, they say.
Switzerland's neighbour Austria also backed military
conscription in a referendum in January, defying a European
trend to replace conscripts with exclusively professional
soldiers.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)