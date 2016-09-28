CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swiss air force grounds Super Puma copters after fatal crash

(Corrects paragraph 6 to show two types of Super Puma
helicopters grounded instead of all Super Puma helicopters)
ZURICH, Sept 28 Two pilots died when a Swiss
military helicopter crashed in the Alps on Wednesday, prompting
the air force to ground its fleet of Super Pumas while it
investigates what caused the accident.
Another crew member was injured when the Airbus
helicopter went down at the Gotthard Pass after dropping off
French and Swiss personnel taking part in an international
inspection mission, Air Force Commander Aldo Schellenberg said.
"As we don't have any indications of the cause of the
accident I have ordered as a precautionary measure the
suspension of all Super Puma ... flights until further notice,"
Schellenberg told a news conference in Bern.
Defence ministry officials did not confirm media reports
citing eyewitness accounts that the helicopter had touched a
power pylon before it went down. They said any role the weather
might have played was still under investigation.
Swiss media showed pictures of smoke billowing from flaming
wreckage under blue skies.
The European Aviation Safety Authority grounded two types of
Super Puma helicopters for commercial use in June following the
discovery of metal fatigue in the gearbox of an H225 model that
crashed in Norway in late April, killing 13.
Following a series of incidents in the North Sea, analysts
and industry executives say questions have been growing over the
future of at least the civil version of the Super Puma
helicopter, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.
Airbus Helicopters has said it has no plans to scrap the
model.
Wednesday's incident was the latest in a series of Swiss
military crashes. A Swiss Air Force F/A 18 fighter jet slammed
into a mountainside this month, killing the pilot.
That crash was the third by an F/A 18 in the past three
years. A Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with
another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern
Netherlands ahead of an air show in June.
"I am infinitely sad that we again have victims to mourn,"
Schellenberg told reporters, expressing regrets to French
authorities about the crash, which four of its officers narrowly
avoided.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; additional reporting by Tim
Hepher in Barcelona; editing by Andrew Roche)