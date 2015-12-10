Zurich prosecutors drop probe of Blocher in Sarasin leak case

ZURICH Dec 10 Zurich prosecutors have dropped
an investigation of former Swiss government member Christoph
Blocher after failing to find evidence he played an illegal role
in leaking confidential bank data, prosecutors said in a
statement on Thursday.
They said the found no evidence that Blocher, a leader in
the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party, influenced a decision
by a former information technology employee at Bank Sarasin to
release confidential bank information.
The case, dating to 2012, involved information on currency
deals by the family of now-former Swiss National Bank Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand that was leaked by a Sarasin employee to a
lawyer with ties to Blocher's political party.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)