Swiss manufacturers cut jobs that sector warns won't come back

* Manufacturing accounts for almost fifth of economic output
* Job cuts since franc cap removed accelerated sector trend
* No sign of previous short-time contracts to ride out dip
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, June 7 Visitors say views through the
glass floors in Schindler's Auckland Sky Tower
elevators offer one of the most exhilarating lift experiences in
the world.
But for the Swiss workers who make the elevator parts, their
uncertain future might feel as dizzying as the 220-metre drop
underfoot as Swiss industry accelerates job cuts to mitigate the
impact of the galloping franc.
Six decades after opening, Schindler's hometown factory in
Ebikon that decades ago employed hundreds will be scaled back to
under 100 employees by the end of 2017.
They will focus on special orders the company said would
secure the site's competitiveness, justifying higher costs than
at factories it opened this decade in China, Slovakia and India.
General Electric is also cutting 900 Swiss industrial jobs,
Rieter 150 and Sulzer 90 since the "franc shock", the central
bank's abandonment in January 2015 of the ceiling for the franc
against the euro that abruptly made Swiss goods a fifth costlier
abroad.
The franc's leap unleashed a wave of job cuts as factories
shut down and small manufacturers struggled to keep afloat.
Now fears are mounting that jobs in the manufacturing sector
-- still a bedrock of the Swiss economy even as other advanced
economies shift more to services -- are going for good after
being whittled away during decades of automation and offshoring.
"These jobs aren't coming back," said Guido Schluep,
secretary general of industry at the Syna union, who has helped
negotiate the extent of job cuts at Schindler.
Switzerland has long had an international reputation for
high-quality manufacturing of everything from luxury watches and
precision instruments to Nespresso capsules and cancer
drugs, as well as Schindler elevators and escalators.
BUCKING TREND
Bucking the trend in nearly every other developed country,
manufacturing has gained importance for the Swiss economy over
the past 25 years. It accounted for 19.5 percent of Swiss
economic output last year, up from 17.6 percent in 1991.
Just over 620,000 jobs -- or 16 percent of the total -- are
in manufacturing, twice the percentage in countries such as
Britain, once known for robust industry.
But the number is down from 800,000 in 1991, when industry
generated 23.2 percent of Swiss payrolls.
Since last year's shock, manufacturing employment has fallen
1.6 percent while overall numbers of workers stagnated on a
seasonally adjusted basis, based on first-quarter figures.
Outsourcing, automation and a shift towards high-end
products requiring less manual input had already taken their
toll on the numbers employed.
A boom in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries has
seen the Swiss economy through difficult years, offsetting
industry's emaciation and buoying trade.
But these businesses contribute only modestly to Swiss jobs,
representing just one in eight manufacturing posts and generally
requiring technical training or beyond.
While jobs in the pharmaceutical industry may have nearly
doubled in the past 25 years, one in three mechanical production
jobs has become obsolete.
Even as order books start filling and revenues rebound,
experts say layoffs could take another year and a half to work
their way through the industry.
The mechanical and electrical engineering industry has taken
a particularly hard hit, with payrolls falling more than 4
percent in just over a year. Industry lobby Swissmem calls this
an "accelerated structural change" in which manufacturers move
manual work to cheaper countries.
UNSKILLED WORKERS AT RISK
Politicians from Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann --
an industry mogul himself -- to the leader of the Social
Democrats warn that creeping deindustrialisation could take a
turn for the worse if the franc strengthens again. The franc hit
a five-week high against the euro on Tuesday.
The government has been consulting with business but has
said it sees no need for a special economic stimulus package.
Unlike previous crises in which state-subsidised short work
hours helped companies limit wage costs while ensuring they
could ramp up production once good times returned, employers are
hardly positioning themselves to bring those jobs back.
A scant rise in short-time contracts in 2015 indicated that
"employers in industry no longer expect to have any more work
for many employees even if the economy picks up", Credit Suisse
economists wrote.
The franc's weakening from over parity against the euro on
Jan. 15, 2015, to 1.10 per euro of late and an additional 61
million francs in spending to support small- and medium-sized
exporters this year have helped ease some of the pressure.
Price-sensitive domestic sectors such as retail and tourism
have shown the first tentative signs of a pick-up.
But while production and exports showed some signs of
stabilisation in the first quarter, Credit Suisse said it was
too early to speak of a pronounced industrial recovery. It now
thinks its January forecast for a 1.2 percent fall in
manufacturing employment this year was "a bit too optimistic".
Two-thirds of the world's elevators are now installed in
China, an opportunity that Schindler -- a rival of United
Technologies' Otis, Kone and ThyssenKrupp
- is seizing.
It announced on Tuesday it was taking a stake in a Chinese
joint venture partner.
Schindler has said it has no choice but to adapt to new
market conditions.
"Due to robust market growth in Asia and high production
costs in Switzerland, more and more of our orders are being
processed abroad," it said.
Talks between labour and management reduced the number of
job cuts in Ebikon from 120 to 105. Union representative Schluep
said 60 cuts could come from "decent solutions" like early
retirement or finding other opportunities for laid-off workers.
Well-trained personnel had better chances of finding new
jobs, he said. "But mass production relying on cheap work that
doesn't require special training doesn't have a future here," he
said. "It's the unskilled jobs I am worried about."
Workers affected by the cuts did not want to speak to the
media while talks on how to cushion their blow continued.
(Editing by Alison Williams)