Swiss consumer prices fall faster in February

ZURICH, March 6 Swiss consumer prices continued to fall at a brisk clip in February, highlighting the challenge facing the Swiss National Bank to protect the economy from deflation since dropping its cap on the franc against the euro.

Prices fell 0.8 percent year on year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. That compared with declines of 0.5 percent in January and 0.3 percent in December.

On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank stunned markets by dropping its cap of 1.20 for the franc against the euro, suggesting defending the Swiss currency at that level was becoming too costly.

The franc has since strengthened sharply, increasing deflationary pressures in the Swiss economy.

The Statistics Office said February's month-on-month decline of 0.3 percent was due mainly to falls in petrol and diesel fuel, groceries, and package holidays, while fruit and vegetables as well as rental fees became costlier. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Crispian Balmer)