TABLE-Swiss consumer sentiment index inches lower in Q2

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says still have around 900 mln of restructuring costs
* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call
ZURICH May 8 The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped slightly to one point in April from two points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q2 2013
Sentiment index* 1 2 -5
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 8 18 3
- unemployment outlook 30 40 47
- future personal finances 1 4 2
- likelihood of saving 25 25 23
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between 0 and 7 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of 3 points.
BACKGROUND
LONDON, April 26 European shares pulled back slightly from 20-month highs on Wednesday as some disappointing corporate results weighed, though shares of French luxury group Kering hit a record high after reporting strong sales.
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)