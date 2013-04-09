CORRECTED-Swiss inflation weaker than expected in March

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Corrects third paragraph to show core inflation fell)
ZURICH, April 9 Swiss inflation was weaker than expected in March, data showed on Tuesday, underlining the central bank's view that a lid is needed on the franc.
Prices fell 0.6 percent from a year ago and rose 0.2 percent from the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast prices to fall 0.5 percent year-on-year and rise 0.3 percent month-on-month.
Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, fell 0.6 percent in March.
Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the Swiss National Bank capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed the currency to record highs, pressuring import prices.
At its quarterly policy meeting in March, the SNB reiterated its commitment to inflation forecasts, predicting prices will fall 0.2 percent in 2013 and rise 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.the defending the limit as it trimmed its (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.