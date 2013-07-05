Swiss prices close to stabilising in June, helped by franc cap

* CPI down 0.1 pct y/y; smallest fall since Oct 2011

* Analysts had forecast a drop of 0.4 pct

* SNB says 1.20 franc cap against euro remains key policy instrument

ZURICH, July 5 Swiss annual consumer prices fell at a slower pace than expected in June, data showed on Friday, underscoring how the Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc is helping to ease deflationary pressures.

Prices fell 0.1 percent on the year, compared to forecasts for a drop of 0.4 percent and to a fall of 0.5 percent in May. Prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month, compared to average forecast for a fall of 0.1 percent.

The Statistics Office said the monthly rise was mainly due to higher prices for fruit, vegetables and oil products which offset the start of the summer sales for clothing and shoes.

The year-on-year reading was the smallest decline in prices since October 2011.

"Switzerland has been in a deflationary spiral for so long that one month is unlikely to break that run, but it will still encourage the Swiss National Bank that its 1.20 Swiss franc cap is not only working on an FX basis but also for prices," Tony Nyman, an analyst at Informa Global Markets, said.

Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed the Swiss currency to a series of record highs.

In a speech last week, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said the cap remained a key policy instrument, and without it further uncertainty could send the franc much higher against the euro.

The SNB said at its June policy meeting that inflation should remain low for the foreseeable future, trimming its forecast for 2013 to -0.3 percent from -0.2 percent.

It confirmed its forecast for prices to rise 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.

Core prices, which strip out volatile components such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, fell 0.2 percent in June, compared to a drop of 0.4 percent in May. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by John Stonestreet)