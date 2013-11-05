Swiss consumer prices a touch lower in October

ZURICH Nov 5 Swiss annual consumer prices edged
lower in October compared with a year ago, underscoring the need
for the cap on the franc to counter deflationary pressures.
Prices fell 0.1 percent month-on-month, a touch milder than
forecasts, driven mainly by lower prices for oil and oil
products, meat and fruit and vegetables.
The Swiss National Bank imposed the 1.20 per euro cap in
September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the
euro zone crisis piled into the Swiss franc, sending it to a
series of record highs.
It almost hit parity with the single currency and threatened
to tip the economy into recession.
Switzerland's economy will power ahead in the next few
months, helped by domestic consumption and exports to the
European Union, the country's leading indicator showed last
week, underlining the success of the lid on the franc.
Both the Swiss National Bank and the government have raised
their growth forecasts for the Swiss economy for 2013.
Earlier this month, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated
the SNB would maintain the franc cap to ensure price stability
in the foreseeable future and stood ready to enforce it with
further measures if needed.
(Reporting by Alice Baghjian; Editing by Alistair Lyon)