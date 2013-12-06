Swiss prices rise on year for first time in more than 2 years

* Swiss CPI rises 0.1 pct y/y in Nov vs -0.3 pct in Oct
* First y/y rise since SNB imposed the cap in Sept. 2011
* Core inflation up 0.1 pct
ZURICH, Dec 6 Swiss annual inflation moved into
positive territory in November for the first time since the
Swiss National Bank capped the soaring franc more than two years
ago.
Prices rose 0.1 percent on the year, compared to the average
forecast from analysts for a fall of 0.1 percent. Prices were
flat month-on-month, also beating expectations for a 0.2 percent
decline.
The Federal Statistics Office said higher prices for package
holidays, rents and meat were offset by lower prices for
telecommunication, oil and vegetables in the monthly reading.
An extended flirtation with deflation driven by the huge
gains made by the Swiss franc drove the Swiss National Bank to
establish a 1.20 per euro cap on the safe-haven currency two
years ago.
But a recent string of upbeat economic data and signs of a
recovering global economy have led some analysts to question
whether the cap may prove increasingly unnecessary.
"The 0.1 percent y/y result was the firmest since way back
in Sep 2011 of course," said Global Informa Markets analyst Tony
Nyman.
"Interestingly it does come during the week there were
reports that one Swiss bank is suggesting the SNB's 1.20 Swiss
franc cap could become irrelevant with no real deflation
threat," he said.
The SNB, which holds its quarterly monetary policy meeting
next week, has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the cap.
Last week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the franc still
remained highly valued and he saw no reason to end the policy
for now.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep
the cap in place until 2015 or even later to support the
economy.
Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components
such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel,
rose by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in September, compared to
-0.1 percent in October.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)