Swiss consumer prices rise for third consecutive month in Jan

* Swiss CPI at 0.1 pct y/y in Jan, unchanged from Dec

* Prices rise y/y for third month in a row

ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss consumer prices inched up for a third month running on an annual basis in January, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that deflation pressures are easing as the economy recovers.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to fend off deflation and recession after the safe-haven unit made large gains.

Prices rose 0.1 percent on the year in January, having risen for the first time in more than two years in November, the Federal Statistics Office said. The reading matched economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Prices fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, mainly due to lower prices for clothing and package holidays as well as reduced premiums in health insurance, the statistics office said.

SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine told a Swiss newspaper this month the central bank would only consider scrapping its minimum exchange rate if inflation came in much higher and there was less upward pressure on the currency.

Recent data suggests the outlook for the Swiss economy at the start of the year is brighter, with growth in the manufacturing sector accelerating in January.

Meanwhile, exports to Europe, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, rose 6.4 percent in December, the customs office said earlier this month. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Gareth Jones)