TABLE-Swiss CPI up 0.1 pct y/y in August

ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss consumer prices were 0.1
percent higher in August compared with the year-ago month and
were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Monday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
AUGUST JULY 2014 AUGUST
2014 2013
Pct change m/m 0.0 -0.4 -0.1
Pct change y/y 0.1 0.0 0.0
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 98.9
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.1 0.0
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.5 0.4 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median 0.0 pct
High 0.0 pct
Low -0.2 pct
M/M
Median -0.1 pct
High -0.1 pct
Low -0.2 pct
BACKGROUND
