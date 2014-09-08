版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI up 0.1 pct y/y in August

ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss consumer prices were 0.1
percent higher in August compared with the year-ago month and
were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Monday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               AUGUST      JULY 2014  AUGUST
                               2014                   2013
 Pct change m/m                0.0          -0.4       -0.1
 Pct change y/y                0.1           0.0        0.0
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)                     99.0       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         0.1           0.1        0.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         0.5           0.4       -0.1
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median       0.0 pct
 High         0.0 pct
 Low         -0.2 pct
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.1 pct
 High        -0.1 pct
 Low         -0.2 pct
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments
