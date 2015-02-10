Swiss price declines steepen after franc cap ended

ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss consumer prices declined at a faster rate in January, suggesting the struggle the country's central bank faces to shield the economy from deflation has intensified since it ditched its cap on the franc.

Prices fell 0.5 percent year on year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. That compared with declines of 0.3 percent in December and 0.1 percent in November.

Prices would continue to fall in coming months, Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said, driven down by sharply lower oil prices as well as downward pressure on the euro,

"The price deceleration is now ready to stay in Swiss headlines for months ahead," she said in a note.

In mid-January, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets by dropping its cap of 1.20 for the franc against the euro, suggesting defending the Swiss currency at that level was becoming too costly.

The franc has since strengthened sharply, increasing deflationary pressures in the Swiss economy, and traded at around 1.045 per euro on Tuesday morning.

The Statistics Office said January's month-on-month decline of 0.4 percent was due mainly to falls in prices of clothing and heating and fuel oil, while electricity costs rose.

Swissquote's Ozkardeskaya said shops had sharply discounted imports to prevent customers from spending abroad.

Swiss consumers would benefit from increased purchasing power until wages adjusted to the deflationary pressures, curbing price declines in the short term.

Switzerland's unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from 3.4 percent in December, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs data showed earlier on Tuesday.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent.

(reporting by Katharina Bart; writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Kirsti Knolle)