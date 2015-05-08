Swiss price fall accelerates in April hit by strong franc

ZURICH May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell at a faster pace in April than in the previous month, highlighting increasing deflationary pressures from the soaring Swiss franc.

Last month prices fell 1.1 percent year on year, and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. In March, prices rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis but fell 0.9 percent year on year.

On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap on the franc set at 1.20 per euro and said defending the Swiss currency at that level was unsustainable.

The resulting rise in the franc has made imports into Switzerland from the euro zone cheaper.

"The rising concerns on job security and the negative interest rates will certainly not power up the Swiss consumption," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a market analyst at London Capital Group. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens)