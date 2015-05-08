Swiss price fall accelerates in April hit by strong franc

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell at a faster pace in April than in the previous month, highlighting increasing deflationary pressures from the soaring Swiss franc.
Last month prices fell 1.1 percent year on year, and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. In March, prices rose by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis but fell 0.9 percent year on year.
On Jan. 15, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) abruptly removed its cap on the franc set at 1.20 per euro and said defending the Swiss currency at that level was unsustainable.
The resulting rise in the franc has made imports into Switzerland from the euro zone cheaper.
"The rising concerns on job security and the negative interest rates will certainly not power up the Swiss consumption," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a market analyst at London Capital Group. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.