Swiss consumer prices fall most in 56 years

ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss consumer prices fell in
August by the most in 56 years, the strongest indication yet of
the pricing pressure from Switzerland's strong currency and low
oil prices.
Consumer prices fell 1.4 percent from a year ago, the
Federal Statistics Office (FSO) said on Friday, equaling the
steepest year-on-year drop since 1959. Prices were 0.2 percent
lower compared with the previous month.
August marked the tenth straight month prices have fallen
year on year, a trend which started in late 2014 but was
exacerbated from January when the Swiss National Bank abruptly
removed its cap on the franc, set at 1.20 per euro.
The franc's subsequent surge has lowered the price of
imports from the euro zone. In August the cost of overall
imports fell by 5.5 percent year on year, the FSO said.
Cheaper oil has also kept a lid on prices.
