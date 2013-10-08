Swiss consumer prices dip slightly in September

* Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct y/y in Sept vs 0.0 pct in Aug
* Weak price pressure supports SNB cap
* Core inflation dips 0.1 pct
ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss consumer prices fell
slightly on an annual basis in September but remained close to
zero, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the Swiss National
Bank's cap on the franc is helping to counteract deflationary
pressures.
Prices dipped 0.1 percent on the year, in line with the
average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Prices were up 0.3
percent month-on-month.
The Federal Statistics Office said the monthly rise was due
to the end of the summer sales as well as higher prices for oil,
vegetables and package tours.
The SNB capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 to the euro two years
ago to stave off the threat of deflation and recession after
investors piled into the safe-haven currency, pushing it close
to parity with the euro.
But a recent string of upbeat economic data and signs of a
recovering global economy have led some analysts to question
whether the cap may prove increasingly unnecessary as the franc
could start to weaken.
At its policy meeting last month, the SNB reaffirmed its
commitment to the cap and ultra-low interest rates to fend off
deflation, saying there was still a risk of upward pressure on
the Swiss franc.
Late last month SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated that
the cap was "indispensable".
Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components
such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel,
slowed by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in September, compared
to 0.0 percent in August.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Gareth Jones)