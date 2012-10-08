版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Sept.

ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 
p ercent from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Mon day.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Sept. 12    Aug. 12    Sept. 11
 Pct change m/m                0.3          0.0       0.3
 Pct change y/y                -0.4         -0.5      0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.3         99.0      99.7
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -1.0         -1.1      0.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.3         -1.4      0.0
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.4
 High        -0.2
 Low         -0.8
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.3
 High        0.5
 Low         -0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

