TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.2 pct yr/yr in Oct

ZUIRCH, Nov 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.2 p ercent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wed nesday . CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Oct. '12 Sept. '12 Oct. '11 Pct change m/m 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Pct change y/y -0.2 -0.4 -0.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.4 99.3 99.6 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.8 -1.0 -0.5 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.0 -1.3 -0.8 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.1 High 0.3 Low -0.3 M/M Median 0.3 High 0.6 Low 0.0