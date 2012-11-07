版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 16:16 BJT

TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.2 pct yr/yr in Oct

ZUIRCH, Nov 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.2 
p ercent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Wed nesday .
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                
                               Oct. '12   Sept. '12  Oct. '11
 Pct change m/m                 0.1        0.3        -0.1
 Pct change y/y                -0.2       -0.4        -0.1
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)         99.4       99.3       99.6
                                                     
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.8        -1.0       -0.5
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -1.0        -1.3       -0.8
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.1
 High        0.3
 Low         -0.3
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.3
 High        0.6
 Low         0.0
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐