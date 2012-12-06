版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.4 pct yr/yr in Nov

ZURICH, Dec 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year
ago in November and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               NOV 2012    OCT 2012   NOV 2011
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         0.1       -0.2
 Pct change y/y                -0.4        -0.2       -0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1        99.4       99.4
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.6        -0.8       -1.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.7        -1.0       -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages,
tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out
administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.2
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
