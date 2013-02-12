版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.3 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3
percent in January from a year ago and were also 0.3 percent
lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                                Jan 2013   Dec 2012   Jan 2012
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         -0.2       -0.4
 Pct change y/y                -0.3         -0.4       -0.8
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.6         98.9       98.9
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.4         -0.6       -1.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.5         -0.7       -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.3
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.3
 High        -0.1
 Low         -0.4
       
    BACKGROUND
