TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.6 pct yr/yr in March

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, April 9 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6 percent from a year ago and were 0.2 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX March '13 Feb '13 March '12 Pct change m/m 0.2 0.3 0.6 Pct change y/y -0.6 -0.3 -1.0 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 98.9 99.7 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.6 -0.4 -1.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.7 -0.5 -1.6 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.5 High -0.2 Low -0.7 M/M Median 0.3 High 0.5 Low 0.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.