TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.6 pct yr/yr in March

ZURICH, April 9 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6
percent from a year ago and were 0.2 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               March '13   Feb '13    March '12
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.2          0.3        0.6
 Pct change y/y                -0.6         -0.3       -1.0
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1         98.9       99.7
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.6          -0.4       -1.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.7          -0.5       -1.6
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.5
 High        -0.2
 Low         -0.7
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.3
 High        0.5
 Low         0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
