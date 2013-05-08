TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.6 pct yr/yr in April

ZURICH, May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6
percent from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
APRIL '13 MARCH '13 APRIL '12
Pct change m/m 0.0 0.2 0.1
Pct change y/y -0.6 -0.6 -1.0
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.8
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.6 -0.6 -1.2
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.7 -0.7 -1.5
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.6
High -0.4
Low -0.8
M/M
Median 0.1
High 0.4
Low -0.2
BACKGROUND
