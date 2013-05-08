版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.6 pct yr/yr in April

ZURICH, May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6
percent from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous
month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               APRIL '13   MARCH '13  APRIL '12
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                0.0          0.2        0.1
 Pct change y/y                -0.6         -0.6       -1.0
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.1         99.1       99.8
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.6          -0.6      -1.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.7          -0.7      -1.5
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.6
 High        -0.4
 Low         -0.8
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.1
 High        0.4
 Low         -0.2
       
    BACKGROUND
