TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct yr/yr in May

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5
percent in May from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Thursday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               May 2013    April      May 2012
                                           2013       
 Pct change m/m                 0.1         0.0        0.0
 Pct change y/y                -0.5        -0.6       -1.0
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.2         99.1      99.8
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.4        -0.6       -1.2
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.5        -0.7       -1.5
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.6
 High        -0.5
 Low         -0.7
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.1
 High        0.2
 Low         -0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
