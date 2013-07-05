TABLE-Swiss CPI falls 0.1 pct yr/yr in June

ZURICH, July 5 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
JUNE 2013 MAY 2013 JUNE 2012
Pct change m/m 0.1 0.1 -0.3
Pct change y/y -0.1 -0.5 -1.1
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.3 99.2 99.5
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.2 -0.4 -1.2
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.3 -0.5 -1.6
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.4
High -0.3
Low -0.5
M/M
Median -0.1
High 0.0
Low -0.2
BACKGROUND
