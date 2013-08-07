版本:
TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in July

ZURICH, Aug 7 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged in July from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Wednesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               July 2013   June 2012  July 2012
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.4          0.1       -0.5
 Pct change y/y                0.0          -0.1       -0.7
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        99.0         99.3       99.0
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.2         -0.2       -1.0
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.3         -0.3       -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      -0.1
 High         0.0
 Low         -0.3
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.4
 High        -0.4
 Low         -0.5
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

