TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in August

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago in August and were 0.1 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Aug 2013    July 2013  Aug 2012
                                                      
 Pct change m/m                -0.1         -0.4       0.0
 Pct change y/y                 0.0          0.0      -0.5
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.9         99.0       99.0
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct          0.0         -0.2        -1.1
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct         -0.1         -0.3        -1.4
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.3
 Low         0.0
                                
 M/M         
 Median      0.0
 High        0.1
 Low         -0.1
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments

