TABLE-Swiss CPI unchanged yr/yr in August

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss consumer prices were
unchanged from a year ago in August and were 0.1 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012
Pct change m/m -0.1 -0.4 0.0
Pct change y/y 0.0 0.0 -0.5
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 99.0 99.0
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.0 -0.2 -1.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.1 -0.3 -1.4
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median 0.0
High 0.3
Low 0.0
M/M
Median 0.0
High 0.1
Low -0.1
BACKGROUND
