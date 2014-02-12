版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 16:17 BJT

TABLE-Swiss consumer prices rise 0.1 pct yr/yr in Jan

ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss consumer prices rose 0.1
percent in January from a year ago and were 0.3 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Wednesday.
    
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX                                 
                               Jan '14     Dec '13    Jan '13
 Pct change m/m                -0.3         -0.2       -0.3
 Pct change y/y                 0.1          0.1       -0.3
 Index (DEC 2010 = 100)        98.6         98.9       98.6
                                                      
 Core infl. 1* y/y pct         -0.1          0.0       -0.4
 Core infl. 2* y/y pct          0.2          0.2       -0.5
 
    *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
    
    For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
    
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
    
  FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:         
 Y/Y         
 Median       0.1
 High         0.1
 Low         -0.1
                                
 M/M         
 Median      -0.3
 High         0.0
 Low         -0.4
       
    BACKGROUND
    For a story on Swiss economy click on 
    For recent Swiss National Bank comments
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐